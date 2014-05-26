Advertisement

09221-cover-LonzaFlowPlatecxd.jpg
09221-cover-LonzaFlowPlatecxd.jpg
May 26, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 21

After a slow start, pharmaceutical and fine chemicals manufacturers are scaling up continuous processes for production

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 21
Pharmaceuticals

End-To-End Chemistry

After a slow start, pharmaceutical and fine chemicals manufacturers are scaling up continuous processes for production

Botched Executions Put Lethal Injections Under New Scrutiny

With little medical input and supply challenges, states struggle to ensure capital punishment is neither cruel nor unusual

The Next Wave In Rare Disease Funding

Patient groups are finding new models for funding drug development for their diseases

  • Policy

    Big Tussle Over Tiny Particles

    In peer-reviewed papers and on blogs, researchers argue over the existence of striped coatings on nanoparticles

  • Business

    Pharma Labs Get New Life As Chemical Labs

    Chemical firms are taking over facilities freed up because of drug industry consolidation

  • Policy

    Obama’s Trade Agenda Imperiled

    Democrats fear market-opening pacts would erode U.S. jobs

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Patent Picks: 3-D Printing

A look at recent patenting activity in 3-D printing in biomedical engineering applications, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Powdered Booze, Washing Machine Lego Complexes

 

