End-To-End Chemistry

May 26, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 21
After a slow start, pharmaceutical and fine chemicals manufacturers are scaling up continuous processes for production
With little medical input and supply challenges, states struggle to ensure capital punishment is neither cruel nor unusual
Patient groups are finding new models for funding drug development for their diseases
In peer-reviewed papers and on blogs, researchers argue over the existence of striped coatings on nanoparticles
Chemical firms are taking over facilities freed up because of drug industry consolidation
Democrats fear market-opening pacts would erode U.S. jobs
A look at recent patenting activity in 3-D printing in biomedical engineering applications, brought to you by C&EN and CAS