Animal Nutrition Deals Inked

Two private biotechnology firms have signed animal nutrition deals. California-based Calysta, headed by biobased chemicals entrepreneur Alan Shaw, has acquired BioProtein, a Norwegian maker of protein feed made from the fermentation of methane. The acquisition will allow Calysta to combine its own BioGPS methane fermentation technology with BioProtein’s technology to make a replacement for fish meal, a major component of livestock feeds. Calysta says sales of feed and additives are $370 billion annually and growing rapidly. In a second deal, Synthetic Genomics, headed by genome sequencing pioneer J. Craig Venter, has entered an agreement to commercialize omega-3 docosahexaenoic acid from algae, rather than fish oil, with agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland. ADM will have global rights to produce and market DHA, based on Synthetic Genomics’ technology, for animal feed. ADM will also market DHA, which is believed to play a role in brain, heart, and eye health, as a human dietary supplement.
