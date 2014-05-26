AstraZeneca, MRC Establish R&D Fund

AstraZeneca and the U.K. Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology have established a joint fund to support drug discovery projects. AstraZeneca has committed up to $10 million and MRC up to $5 million over five years. The fund will support preclinical research projects conducted by AstraZeneca and MRC scientists. It’s the latest in a string of developments between AstraZeneca and MRC; earlier this year the partners announced plans to establish a joint research facility in AstraZeneca’s new Cambridge, England, R&D headquarters.
