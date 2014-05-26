Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Cost Of Copyrighted Material

May 26, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In the final stages of writing a monograph titled “Analytical Chemistry of Uranium: Environmental, Forensic, Nuclear and Toxicological Applications,” I contacted the Copyright Clearance Center to obtain permissions to use the figures and tables that I had selected from various publications. In most cases, permission was granted quickly and at no cost. In some cases, a payment of $33.50 (Analytical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society) to $80 (Journal of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry from the Royal Society of Chemistry) per figure was required. The price requested by two journals (Journal of Radioanalytical & Nuclear Chemistry and Analytical & Bioanalytical Chemistry, both published by Springer) was $1,984 per item. In some cases, the reuse of figures from an article in a book was refused outright.

Consequently, I had to replace some figures and delete others in the final version of the book, thus denying readers the figures that would most clearly demonstrate my arguments.

I am aware of the importance of protecting one’s intellectual property, but I keep wondering whether the publishers pay scientists and authors for the manuscripts we submit to keep them in business. (Of course, I know they don’t pay.)

My simple solution was not to use those unaffordable figures and tables in the current monograph. I am against all types of boycotts, but perhaps as a community of researchers we should ignore the publishers that make their journals inaccessible. We should not submit manuscripts and not quote work published in them until a reasonable arrangement can be reached.

Zeev Karpas
Be’er-Sheva, Israel

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Century’s Worth Of Supporting Information
Value Of Scientific Editing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE