Daiichi Forges Academic Pacts

Daiichi Sankyo has inked two deals to tap into academic expertise in early-stage drug discovery. The Japanese firm will work with Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute to develop cardiovascular and metabolic disease drugs. Under the three-year pact, the two will identify and validate drug targets; later, each side will conduct screens for molecules that modulate those targets. In a separate deal, Daiichi has partnered with MRC Technology, which handles technology transfer for nonprofits, to identify drug targets that could be developed into oncology, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease treatments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter