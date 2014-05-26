Instrument Firms Raise New Cash

Two scientific instrument firms have won funding to advance their products. Malvern Instruments received $5 million from the British government’s Regional Growth Fund to support R&D of new analytical instruments. Malvern says the money will allow it to create 47 new jobs over the next five years. Separately, VUV Analytics, a maker of vacuum ultraviolet gas spectroscopy instruments, raised $5.8 million from investors. The Austin, Texas-based firm will put the money into commercialization of its first product, which it calls an advance over traditional gas chromatography.
