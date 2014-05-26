Advertisement

Business

Mitsui Buys, Sells

by Jean-François Tremblay
May 26, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
Mitsui Chemicals has acquired Corning’s SunSensors business, which produces photochromic lens materials that darken when exposed to ultraviolet light. Mitsui says the deal is in line with a strategy to boost its ophthalmic lens business. Separately, Mitsui will divest its organic acid plants in Kashima, Japan, to Fuso Chemical. The deal includes maleic anhydride and fumaric acid plants at the site, which Mitsui plans to exit by the end of 2016. Fuso intends to transfer its production of malic and other organic acids from Osaka to the Kashima site.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

