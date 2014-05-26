Novartis Licenses Ophthalmic Drug

Novartis has licensed non-U.S. rights to Ophthotech’s wet age-related macular degeneration drug Fovista. In exchange for rights to develop and sell Fovista, Novartis will pay $200 million up front as well as a potential $830 million in milestones. The drug, an anti-platelet-derived growth factor aptamer, is now in Phase III clinical studies. Novartis intends to sell it as a stand-alone product and develop a combination with an antivascular endothelial growth factor agent.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter