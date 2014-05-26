Relypsa Picks DSM As Contract Producer

The biotech firm Relypsa has signed a multiyear agreement under which DSM Fine Chemicals will manufacture patiromer, the active ingredient in Relypsa’s lead drug candidate. Patiromer is an ion-exchange resin that helps reduce phosphorus buildup in patients with chronic kidney disease. DSM rival Lanxess is the sole manufacturer of patiromer named in Relypsa’s pending New Drug Application. However, Relypsa plans to add DSM as a second manufacturer in the event of U.S. approval.
