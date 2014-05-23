Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Rethinking Photocatalysis

Catalysis: Study questions conventionally ascribed role of metal particles on semiconductors

by Mitch Jacoby
May 23, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

UNCONVENTIONAL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA
Metal particles on TiO2 are commonly regarded as electron-transfer sites active in production of H2 (left). A study suggests that the metals may be uninvolved in electron transfer (right).
These schematics show the difference between the conventional and novel descriptions of the role metal particles play in semiconductor photocatalysis.
Credit: Adapted from Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA
Metal particles on TiO2 are commonly regarded as electron-transfer sites active in production of H2 (left). A study suggests that the metals may be uninvolved in electron transfer (right).

Titanium dioxide’s knack for mediating sunlight-driven chemical reactions has made it the material of choice for a host of applications, including self-cleaning glass, antifogging coatings, and splitting water to make hydrogen. Researchers have known for years that modifying the semiconductor with metal nanoparticles increases its photocatalytic activity. But the conventional explanation for that enhancement has been called into question by a new study that challenges the mechanistic role of the metal nanoparticles.

The study may deepen understanding of photochemical processes and may lead to lower-cost catalysts.

Shining light on TiO2 or other semiconductors promotes electrons to an excited state from which they can stimulate chemical reactions. Much of the time, the electrons shed their excess energy far too quickly for reactions to commence. But if TiO2 is doped with platinum or other metal nanoparticles, excited electrons can quickly hop onto the metals and get trapped before they can cool down, according to the common explanation.

In the case of water splitting, that model indicates that the metals serve as tiny islands on the semiconductor surface on which hydrogen ions can congregate, undergo reduction with trapped electrons, and form H2.

A team led by University of California, Riverside, chemistry professor Francisco Zaera now proposes that electron transfer from the semiconductor to the metal may not play a significant role in photocatalysis. The team came to that conclusion by using transient-absorption and time-resolved-fluorescence spectroscopy methods to probe the photophysics and energy-transfer processes in a series of custom-made nanopart­icles, including Au/TiO2 and Pt/TiO2 (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1405365111).

The Riverside team proposes that in contrast to the electron-trap model, excited electrons stimulate H+ reduction on the surface of the semiconductor, not the metal. Hydrogen atoms then migrate from the semiconductor to the metal, which combines them catalytically to form H2.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing active sites for water splitting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescence Method Maps Reactivity Hot Spots On A Catalyst’s Surface

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE