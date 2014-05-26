Roche, Merck To Add Drug-Making Capacity

Two European firms are adding capacity for bulk drug manufacturing. Roche says it will spend about $135 million to build small-molecule facilities at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Most of the money will go to a pharmaceutical chemical plant set to open in 2016. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA will spend close to $70 million to add manufacturing capacity in Bari, Italy. To be on-line in 2017, the equipment will be used for the sterile filling and finishing of liquid biopharmaceuticals.
