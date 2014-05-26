Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Simple Method Stabilizes Li-Ion Conductor

Development may lead to new solid electrolytes and inherently safe Li-ion batteries

by Mitch Jacoby
May 26, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Lithium-ion batteries are the rechargeable workhorses that power the great majority of today’s electricity-hungry portable gadgets and tools. These batteries boast extreme reliability and an outstanding performance record. Nonetheless, the cells’ flammable liquid organic electrolyte solution poses a minute but potentially serious safety hazard. Researchers have tried for years to develop a solid-state nonflammable replacement for the liquid electrolyte, but most of the solids are weak Li-ion conductors. Tohoku University materials scientist Hitoshi Takamura and coworkers showed several years ago that at high temperature, a structural transition causes the conductivity of LiBH4 to jump by three orders of magnitude compared with the room-temperature value. A related phase transition causes LiBH4 to conduct strongly at high pressure. But it is difficult to keep these phases stable under ambient conditions. Now, on the basis of X-ray, microscopy, and conductivity analyses, the Tohoku team has shown that intimately mixing LiBH4 and potassium iodide and sintering the solid solution in vacuum at about 200 °C forms a highly conducting phase that remains stable at ambient conditions (APL Mater. 2014, DOI: 10.1063/1.4876638 ).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making ceramics in a flash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diamond stabilizes lithium metal electrodes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixed-metal oxide shows promise as zinc-ion battery cathode

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE