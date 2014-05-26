Advertisement

Careers

WCC Takes Off In Midland

by A. Maureen Rouhi
May 26, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 21
ALL SMILES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Janet Smith
Curtis-Fisk (from left) joins Wendell L. Dilling and Cummings at the WCC kickoff.
Jaime Curtis-Fisk, formulation scientist at Dow Chemical and chair of the Midland Section WCC (from left); Wendell L. Dilling, an adjunct professor at Central Michigan University and a director of the ACS Midland Section; and Michelle Cummings, development chemist at Dow Corning and chair of the Midland Section.
Credit: Janet Smith
Curtis-Fisk (from left) joins Wendell L. Dilling and Cummings at the WCC kickoff.

The Midland Section of the American Chemical Society launched its Women Chemists Committee on April 24 at an event held at Whiting Forest, in Midland, Mich. Spearheading formation of the group was Jaime Curtis-Fisk, with help from Wendy Flory, Michelle Cummings, and others. Curtis-Fisk is a formulation scientist at Dow Chemical and the chair of the new WCC. Flory is an analytical chemist at Dow Chemical, and Cummings is a development chemist at Dow Corning, as well as chair of the Midland Section.

Chemists and chemical engineers from Dow and Dow Corning, as well as chemistry professors and students from Central Michigan University, attended the kickoff.

“The attendance and participation in the kickoff events reflect the high level of interest in the Midland Section WCC,” says Janet M. Smith, a research technologist at Dow Corning and a member of the WCC steering committee.

The Midland Section WCC aims to support women scientists in the region through outreach, networking, and career development activities, Curtis-Fisk says. It will focus its outreach efforts on young girls and will highlight the roles of women in science. It intends to build networking connections between Dow Chemical and Dow Corning, as well as mentoring relationships with students in the surrounding universities. And WCC hopes to serve as a forum for discussing career development and professional training topics of broad interest.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

