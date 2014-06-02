Bristol-Myers Signs Deals With Biotechs

Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay $50 million up front to access CytomX Therapeutics’ Probody technology for up to four cancer targets. BMS will also provide research funding and up to $298 million in milestone payments for each collaboration target. Probodies are monoclonal antibodies that can be selectively activated at the cancer site to spare healthy tissue. In another deal, BMS and Incyte will conduct initial clinical trials on a cancer-fighting combination of BMS’s nivolumab, a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, and Incyte’s oral indoleamine dioxygenase-1 inhibitor.
