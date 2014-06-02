Crop Hot Spot
Research Triangle Park is a growing hub for high-tech, multidisciplinary agricultural research
June 2, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 22
Federally funded scientists are overwhelmed by administrative tasks, but attempts to rescind regulations face challenges
Regulation will be expensive for industry and could limit choice for consumers, critics say
ACS survey of 2013 graduates finds higher unemployment rate, little change in entry-level salaries for those finding work
Nearly half of Ph.D., master's degree earners and slighly more than a third BA/BS grads are employed full-time
Colorful and historic collection will become publicly available online, could aid art conservation and forensic science
Preliminary results will be tested in animals infected with the MERS coronavirus