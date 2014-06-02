Crop Hot Spot

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09222-cov-cover.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09222-cov-cover.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 2, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 22

Research Triangle Park is a growing hub for high-tech, multidisciplinary agricultural research

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 22
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Crop Hot Spot

Research Triangle Park is a growing hub for high-tech, multidisciplinary agricultural research

Paperwork Paralysis

Federally funded scientists are overwhelmed by administrative tasks, but attempts to rescind regulations face challenges

The Hidden Cost Of Europe’s Insect-Repellent Law

Regulation will be expensive for industry and could limit choice for consumers, critics say

  • Salaries

    Starting Salaries

    ACS survey of 2013 graduates finds higher unemployment rate, little change in entry-level salaries for those finding work

  • Starting Salaries: Employment Status

    Nearly half of Ph.D., master's degree earners and slighly more than a third BA/BS grads are employed full-time

  • Analytical Chemistry

    North Carolina State University Receives Dye Library Donation From Eastman Chemical

    Colorful and historic collection will become publicly available online, could aid art conservation and forensic science

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Early Hits For MERS Inhibitors

Preliminary results will be tested in animals infected with the MERS coronavirus

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Unexpected Chemical Sightings, Debunking Drinkable Sunscreen

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT