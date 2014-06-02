Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Safety Board Is Down To Two Members

Accident investigation: Beth Rosenberg resigns and returns to Tufts University

by Jeff Johnson
June 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Rosenberg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
Beth Rosenberg, Chemical Safety Board member, resigned in 2014, served 16 months, disagreement with chairman
Credit: CSB

After serving a little more than a year, Beth Rosenberg has resigned from the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) and will return to Tufts University School of Medicine to resume her career as a professor. The five-member board—when fully occupied—is now down to two people: Chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso, previously a faculty member in the School of Health & Environment at the University of Massachusetts, and Mark Griffon, a chemist who has worked in the private and public sectors.

Rosenberg says she will be more effective in promoting worker safety issues at Tufts than at CSB. She tells C&EN she will work on demonstrating that worker fatigue and lack of maintenance often contribute to industrial accidents. CSB investigations have pointed out these problems, she says, but the board, in her view, did not emphasize them adequately.

Earlier this year, Rosenberg and Griffon split from Moure-Eraso over a controversial recommendation for a “safety case” approach to industrial regulation, thus exposing a deep rift on the board.

The safety case system is used in the U.K. and other countries and is based on input from industry, labor unions, and government. Rosenberg says that application of the system in the U.S. would be a gift to corporations because the labor movement and government enforcement are too weak to provide an effective counterbalance to industry.

“It is important to me to have open debate,” Rosenberg says, “and the safety case disagreement is an example of what is wrong.” The board has too little dialogue among members, she says, and “no meeting of the minds as how to proceed.”

Moure-Eraso attributes the disagreement to spirited views of “strong-willed political appointees.” He says several recent unanimous actions taken by the board contradict Rosenberg’s charges.

With two members remaining, future votes by CSB could result in a stalemate. The CSB dynamic could change if the Senate confirms two presidential nominees: Richard J. Engler, a former labor and community safety official, and Manuel H. Ehrlich Jr., a chemical industry emergency response and safety expert. Engler’s nomination has been pending for a year and a half; Ehrlich’s, since January.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dust accidents, worker participation in investigations top U.S. Chemical Safety Board agenda
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changes on tap at U.S. Chemical Safety Board﻿
U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s internal woes could thwart its mission

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE