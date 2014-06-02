Dow Scientists Help Restore Painting

Dow Chemical researchers helped conservation scientists from London’s Tate Modern museum choose a solvent to restore the Mark Rothko painting “Black on Maroon,” which was marred by graffiti in 2012. After analyzing the black graffiti ink, Dow experts in Midland, Mich., developed a short list of possible solvents. After further testing, Dow sent a list of solvent suggestions to the Tate team. The conservationists ended up removing the graffiti with a blend of benzyl alcohol and ethyl lactate.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter