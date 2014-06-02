Dynamic Fuels’ Co-owner To Buy Out Partner

Biodiesel producer Renewable Energy Group has agreed to buy Tyson Foods’ 50% stake in Dynamic Fuels for $18 million in cash, $12 million in debt repayment, and follow-on payments of up to $35 million tied to future output at the firm’s plant in Geismar, La. Dynamic Fuels, founded in 2007 as a joint venture between Tyson Foods and Syntroleum, makes biodiesel from waste fats and oils. REG is also in the process of closing its 2013 purchase of Syntroleum. Once both transactions are complete, REG will own all of Dynamic Fuels.
