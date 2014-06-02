Advertisement

Policy

Government Roundup

June 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 22
Syria will miss the June 30 deadline for elimination of its chemical weapons stockpile, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says. Ban notes that 7.2% of the regime’s declared chemical arsenal remains in Syria and that the Syrian government insists it doesn’t control security in areas where the weapons are stored.

EPA’S decision in 2012 to maintain existing air quality standards for nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide, pollutants linked to acid rain, has been upheld by a federal appeals court. EPA properly reviewed the standards and determined that there was too much scientific uncertainty to warrant tighter emissions limits, the court determined.

Calcium hypochlorite from China is being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value, the Department of Commerce says in a preliminary determination. This signals that the department may impose punitive import duties. U.S. officials expect to make a final decision in November.

Sweden plans to take legal action against the European Commission for failing to adopt ­scientific criteria for chemicals that disrupt the endocrine system. Without such criteria, it is difficult to phase out endocrine disruptors from consumer products, says Sweden’s Environment Minister Lena Ek.

Foreign students enrolled in science and engineering graduate schools in the U.S. in greater numbers in 2012—up by 4.3% from 2011—NSF says. Meanwhile, the number of U.S. citizens and permanent residents enrolled declined by 1.7%.

