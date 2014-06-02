Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Henry C. (Hank) Stevens

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Stevens
[+]Enlarge
Henry C. (Hank) Stevens.

Henry C. (Hank) Stevens, 95, a retired R&D manager for PPG Industries and a chemistry lecturer at the University of Akron, died in Akron, Ohio, on Jan. 18, after falling while walking to church.

Born in Austria, Stevens served in the Austrian Army before immigrating to the U.S. in 1939. He received a B.S. in chemistry from Columbia University in 1941 and worked briefly as a food chemist for H. Kohnstamm & Co.

After joining PPG in Barberton, Ohio, in 1942, Stevens earned an M.S. in chemistry in 1949 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1951, both from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in Cleveland, under the supervision of Paul Bartlett of Harvard University.

During his 43-year career with PPG, Stevens worked as a research chemist, supervisor of exploratory research, and manager of university R&D. He was granted 40 U.S. patents. He also served as an adjunct professor in the University of Akron chemistry department.

After retiring from PPG in 1986, Stevens served as a lecturer at the University of Akron through the 2013 fall semester.

Stevens was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1944. He served as chair of the Akron Section in 1985 and was twice awarded the section’s Glenn H. Brown Distinguished Service Award. This year’s Crano Lecture recognized Stevens’s service to the section.

He was a member, elder, and choir member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Akron for 63 years. Stevens was an active member of the Akron Symphony Chorus.

Stevens’s wife, Jean, predeceased him. He is survived by his son, James; daughter, Kathy Conway; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader
Edward E. Richter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE