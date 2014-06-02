Ligand Licenses Drugs To Start-Up Viking

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has licensed the rights to five drug research programs to Viking Therapeutics, a biotech start-up specializing in metabolic and endocrine disorders. The deal includes Ligand’s FBPase inhibitor program for type 2 diabetes and its selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) program for muscle wasting. Each program includes a payment to Ligand in Viking equity at the time of any outside financing, milestone payments, and royalties on future sales. Ligand will extend a $25 million loan to Viking to cover expenses.
