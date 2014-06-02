NSF, Justice Forming Forensic Research Centers

The National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Justice, the Department of Justice’s research arm, are seeking proposals for new forensic science research centers. The centers would bring together forensic science professionals with partners from academia. Among the possible research areas the agencies will consider are improving pattern-based analysis, creating better field-based chemical measurement and imaging tools, and understanding the effects of human judgment and decision making on forensic questions. The centers would be jointly funded through NSF’s long-standing Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers program. Governments, nonprofits, universities, and others can form teams to apply to create the forensic centers, and international partners can be part of the teams. Letters of intent are due by June 27.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter