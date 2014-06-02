SABIC And SK Form Polymers Venture

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and South Korea’s SK Global Chemical are putting up $595 million to establish a joint venture built around SK’s Nexlene solution polyethylene process. The partners plan to make metallocene-catalyzed linear low-density polyethylene, plastomers, and elastomers. The joint venture will include a plant recently completed by SK in Ulsan, South Korea, with a capacity of 230,000 metric tons per year. The companies are planning a second plant in Saudi Arabia.
