Sarepta Acquires Manufacturing Site

Anticipating approval next year of eteplirsen, an RNA-based treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Sarepta Therapeutics will spend $25 million to acquire and upgrade a former Eisai drug manufacturing facility in Andover, Mass. Sarepta says the Japanese firm built the site in 1996 and upgraded it in 2006. It supports 40 technicians and other staffers when fully operational. In April, Sarepta said it will file a New Drug Application for eteplirsen by the end of this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter