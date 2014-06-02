Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Titanium Dioxide Coating Stabilizes Photoanodes

Transparent layer lets in sunlight, promotes conduction, and prevents corrosion

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shu Hu
A TiO2 coating protects photoanodes during water oxidation in a photoelectrochemical cell such as the one shown.
Photo shows water oxidizing in a photoelectrochemical cell.
Credit: Courtesy of Shu Hu
A TiO2 coating protects photoanodes during water oxidation in a photoelectrochemical cell such as the one shown.

Semiconducting photoanodes used to oxidize water for solar fuel production are an unstable bunch. They’re prone to corrosion and can quickly become inert. A team led by Nathan S. Lewis of California Institute of Technology has shown that a thin coating of titanium oxide can act as a protective blanket to greatly improve the performance of these photoanodes (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1251428). TiO2 is already well-known as a component of sunscreens, pigments, and photocatalysts. The Caltech group coated anodes with TiO2 films 4 to 143 nm thick via atomic layer deposition. The coatings, they found, have electronic defects that promote hole conduction, are transparent enough to let through sufficient amounts of sunlight, and prevent corrosion of the active catalyst. For example, the coating allowed a silicon photoanode to run continuously for more than 100 hours with little decrease in performance. The coating also improved the stability of gallium arsenide and gallium phosphide photoanodes. In addition, the researchers write, “the ability to engineer the energy levels and the distribution of defect states in chemically stable coatings such as TiO2 offers the opportunity to stabilize a host of narrow-band-gap semiconductors for use in oxidative photochemistry.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE