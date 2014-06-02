Valeant Increases Bid For Allergan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has sweetened its offer to buy specialty drugmaker Allergan to $50 billion in an effort to persuade Allergan’s board to agree to the deal. Like Valeant’s original $47 billion offer at the end of April, the new bid is backed by activist investor William A. Ackman. Separately, Valeant said it will sell a portfolio of dermatology drugs to Nestlé for $1.4 billion. The sale would remove some regulatory concerns over Valeant’s combination with Allergan, which makes the wrinkle-reducing drug Botox.
