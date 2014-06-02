Westlake Expands In Europe With PVC Buy

Westlake Chemical has agreed to purchase the German polyvinyl chloride maker Vinnolit for about $665 million from the private equity firm Advent International. Vinnolit produces specialty vinyls and also makes the precursors chlorine and vinyl chloride. With sales last year of $1.2 billion, it operates plants in Germany and the U.K. Westlake CEO Albert Chao says the acquisition will diversify Westlake globally and add specialty PVC to its portfolio.
