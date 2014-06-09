ACS Participates In Science & Engineering Festival

On April 26–27, ACS members and staff volunteered at the USA Science & Engineering Festival, held in Washington, D.C. The festival, which is held every two years, aims to spark youth interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). More than 350,000 people attended this year’s event, which featured hands-on activities, science superstars including Bill Nye the Science Guy, and entertainment.
Nearly 60 ACS staff and local section members volunteered at the ACS booth. Visitors learned how green chemistry is making the world cleaner and safer, explored the science of self-inflating balloons, made ultraviolet bead bracelets, watched videos on the chemistry of everyday life, and had their photos taken with the ACS Mole.
