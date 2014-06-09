Complex Carbohydrates

June 9, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 23
Improvements in methods, standards, and software are still needed to move mass spec analysis of carbohydrates into the mainstream
Software firms and drug companies are learning to use their deluge of data more effectively
Faculty mentor lab members in multiple ways to ensure safe work environments
Synthesis: Structural misassignment stems from long-standing use of incorrect recipe to prepare anticancer agent
A product recall raises anew concerns over contamination of personal care products
Regulatory uncertainties, lack of private investment hamper commercialization of products
Oxygen isotope ratios support the idea that the moon formed from the collision of a planet-sized body with Earth