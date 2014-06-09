Advertisement

June 9, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 23

Improvements in methods, standards, and software are still needed to move mass spec analysis of carbohydrates into the mainstream

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 23
All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Complex Carbohydrates

Improvements in methods, standards, and software are still needed to move mass spec analysis of carbohydrates into the mainstream

Bringing The Logic Of The Lab Bench To Big Data Information Technology

Software firms and drug companies are learning to use their deluge of data more effectively

Chemistry Professors Promote Lab Safety

Faculty mentor lab members in multiple ways to ensure safe work environments

  • Drug Development

    Fog Clearing On TIC10 Drug Development Mix-Up

    Synthesis: Structural misassignment stems from long-standing use of incorrect recipe to prepare anticancer agent

  • Consumer Products

    Close Scrutiny Of Cosmetic Preservatives Continues

    A product recall raises anew concerns over contamination of personal care products

  • Business

    Transforming Nanocellulose

    Regulatory uncertainties, lack of private investment hamper commercialization of products

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

The Moon’s Big Impact

Oxygen isotope ratios support the idea that the moon formed from the collision of a planet-sized body with Earth

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

