Albany Molecular To Buy Oso Biopharma

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to buy Albuquerque, N.M.-based Oso Biopharmaceuticals Manufacturing for $110 million. Pending regulatory approvals, the deal should close by the end of September. Oso is a contract maker of injectable drug products that on its own would have had 2014 earnings of $10 million on sales of $60 million. AMRI says Oso will add significantly to its sterile-manufacturing capability.
