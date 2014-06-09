Amos Smith Awarded Nichols Medal

Amos B. Smith III, William Warren Rhodes-Robert J. Thompson Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania and editor-in-chief of Organic Letters, is the recipient of the 2014 William H. Nichols Medal, presented by the ACS New York Section for distinguished research in chemistry.
Smith’s research has contributed to the development of small-molecule probes for neurodegenerative diseases, bioavailable HIV-1 protease inhibitors, and small-molecule inhibitors of the HIV entry process. In addition, more than 90 complex natural products having significant bioregulatory properties have been prepared in his lab.
The Nichols Medal was established in 1902 by William H. Nichols, a past-president of ACS who maintained a deep commitment to research and development and to the importance of supporting science education and students of chemistry.
