Bayer And Orion Join For Cancer Drug

Bayer HealthCare will work with the Finnish drugmaker Orion to develop the latter’s ODM-201, an investigational small-molecule drug targeted at prostate cancer. Bayer will pay Orion about $68 million plus milestones. It will also pay for most future development of the drug, which is set to enter Phase III clinical trials later this year. ODM-201 blocks prostate cancer cell growth by binding to the androgen receptor and inhibiting its function.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter