Bayer Supplies Polymer For Chinese Trams

Bayer MaterialScience will supply polycarbonate sheet to China South Railway, China’s largest manufacturer of public transit vehicles, for use in trams that will run in Suzhou’s New District. The material will be used in the trams’ interior wall paneling and was selected for its light weight and flame resistance, the German firm says. The mass transportation market is a priority for Bayer, the company notes.
