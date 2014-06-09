Bristol-Myers Extends R&D Deal With Syngene

Bristol-Myers Squibb is extending its drug discovery partnership with Syngene International, a subsidiary of India’s Biocon, for another five years. Since 2007, the companies have worked together on biology, medicinal and process chemistry, analytical research, and drug development at a joint research center in Bangalore. According to BMS, the center has become its largest R&D center outside the U.S., housing more than 400 scientists. The collaboration has already produced six drug candidates.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter