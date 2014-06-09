Advertisement

June 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 23
DuPont will sell its surface care business to the construction chemicals firm Laticrete for an undisclosed sum. DuPont Surface Care markets fluorinated polymers and other products for the protection of stone and tile.

Bayer CEO Marijn Dekkers will extend his employment contract for two years, until the end of 2016, rather than the five years that is customary for the firm’s CEOs. Dekkers cites family reasons for seeking to leave the post early.

Deinove, a French cleantech firm, has signed collaborative agreements with the French infrastructure firm Suez Environnement and the Spanish ethanol producer Abengoa. Deinove says its strain of Deinococcus bacteria can break down organic waste into ethanol.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire the California-based biotech firm Labrys Biologics for $200 million plus up to $625 million in performance-based milestones. Privately held Labrys is developing LBR-101, a monoclonal antibody that binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is involved in migraine pain.

Indorama, a Thai polyester producer, has acquired Artenius TurkPET, a Turkish maker of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) with 130,000 metric tons of annual capacity. In April, Indorama acquired a 51% stake in Sasa Polyester Sanayi, a polyester fiber maker that is adjacent to TurkPET.

Malvern Instruments has agreed to buy the microcalorimetry business of GE Healthcare Life Sciences. Malvern says the microcalorimeters, used to study proteins and other biomolecules, will expand its portfolio of instruments for the pharmaceuticals market.

Bend Research, a division of Capsugel, is investing $20 million to expand manufacturing at its Oregon site. In a first step, Bend is adding a large-scale dryer for developing spray-dried drug dispersions. When completed by mid-2015, the full expansion will also include commercial-grade spray-drying capabilities.

GlaxoSmithKline and Adaptimmune will codevelop T-cell receptors created by Adaptimmune that target the cancer testis antigen NY-ESO-1, which is implicated in various cancers. The deal could yield payments to Adaptimmune of up to $350 million over the next seven years.

Oncobiologics, a New Jersey developer of biosimilar drugs, has formed an alliance with India’s Ipca to develop, manufacture, and commercialize biosimilars for the Indian market. The partnership, which plans to launch its first product in 2017, also aims to build a biologics R&D and manufacturing facility in India.

