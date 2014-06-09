Advertisement

People

C. Michael Phillippe

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 23
Most Popular in People

C. Michael Phillippe, 67, a retired scientific publishing executive, died on April 5, after a long battle with cancer.

Growing up in Indiana, Phillippe earned a B.S. from Hanover College and an M.S. in chemistry from Miami University of Ohio in 1972. He served in the Army Reserve.

During his 40-year career, Phillippe worked for ACS Publications from 1987 until 1993, serving in roles including director of operational support. He joined Thomson Reuters as director of sales in 2008 and retired in 2011 as the company’s marketing director for scientific publishing. He joined ACS in 1979.

He was an avid fly fisherman and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem, Pa.

Phillippe is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pamela; his daughter, Kristin Yerger; his son, Evan; and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
