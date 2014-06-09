Catalysis Lectureship To Suljo Linic

Suljo Linic, associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, has won the 2014 ACS Catalysis Lectureship for the Advancement of Catalytic Science.
The award is given jointly by ACSCatalysis and the ACS Division of Catalysis Science & Technology. It honors current groundbreaking research that enables better understanding of the links among the various subdisciplines of catalysis and that also advances the field of catalysis as a whole.
Linic has made significant advances in the study of catalytic reactions on surfaces and in catalyst design. His accomplishments, both in theoretical and experimental research, have had a major impact in the fields of heterogeneous catalysis, photocatalysis, and photoelectrocatalysis.
