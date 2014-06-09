In April, ACS local sections from around the U.S. participated in Chemists Celebrate Earth Day, an ACS-sponsored outreach event to honor Earth Day, which is April 22. This year’s theme, “The Wonders of Water,” explored the critical role of water for human life and the environment. Shown here is a group of volunteers from the ACS Northeastern Section, which hosted hands-on activities for visitors at the Museum of Science in Boston on April 13.
