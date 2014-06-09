Ciapetta Lectureship To Paul Barger

Paul Barger, senior R&D fellow at UOP, is the recipient of the 2014 F. G. Ciapetta Lectureship in Catalysis award, presented by the North American Catalysis Society.
Barger is being recognized for championing and developing novel ideas and concepts and for moving them effectively from evaluation to catalyst development and commercialization.
The award, cosponsored by W.R. Grace, is presented every other year to honor substantial contributions in the field of catalysis. The prize consists of a plaque and an honorarium of $5,000, which will be presented during the 24th North American Meeting of the Catalysis Society in Pittsburgh in June 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter