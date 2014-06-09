Clifford E. Soll, 52, director of the Mass Spectrometry Facility at Hunter College of the City University of New York (CUNY), died at his home in Yonkers, N.Y., on April 7.
Soll earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Purchase College, SUNY, in 1984 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from CUNY Graduate Center in 1991, under the supervision of Richard W. Franck.
Soll then began to work in industry, researching pollution abatement in the metal-plating industry and developing high-tech ski waxes.
He developed a fluorinated polymer wax that was used by many Olympic skiers, including Tommy Moe, who won gold and silver medals in the 1994 Winter Olympics at Lillehammer, Norway.
Soll became the director of the Mass Spectrometry Facility at Hunter College in 1999, providing services to Hunter College as well as all other CUNY campuses, Weill Cornell Medical College, and Rockefeller University.
Extremely dedicated to Hunter College and CUNY, Soll often went above and beyond the call of duty to take on tasks such as repairing air compressors or handling software licensing deals. Soll joined ACS in 1986.
He was a crew member of Sal DiPaolo Racing, a drag-racing team based in Yonkers.
Soll is survived by his mother, Edith.
