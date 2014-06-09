Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Crunch Time Nears For Chemical Plant Builders

Petrochemicals: Attendees at industry meeting are warned about coming resource shortages

by Michael McCoy
June 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Low energy prices made for high spirits last week at the annual meeting of the American Chemistry Council, the U.S. chemical industry’s main trade association. But as cheap energy from shale gas spurs an unprecedented wave of investment, some attendees cautioned about construction and logistical roadblocks that lie ahead.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Chemical makers face a shortfall in shipping capacity, consultants warn.
Ship being loaded with cargo.
Credit: Shutterstock
Chemical makers face a shortfall in shipping capacity, consultants warn.

ACC’s economists calculate that $113 billion worth of new U.S. chemical facilities have been announced to take advantage of inexpensive natural gas. That figure is up from the $100 billion tallied by the association just a few months ago.

Moreover, according to ACC CEO Calvin M. Dooley, 61% of the $113 billion is foreign direct investment by overseas companies, such as Sasol and BASF. “This amounts to the most significant inflow of capital into the U.S. that we have seen in a generation—and certainly ever in the chemical industry,” he told reporters at the event, held in Colorado Springs, Colo.

But in a sign of what is likely to come, Celanese CEO Mark C. Rohr said his company is starting to experience resource constraints as it builds its new methanol plant in Clear Lake, Texas, even though the project is ahead of the pack. Project efficiency isn’t as good as he would like, Rohr said, and basic engineering services are tight.

LyondellBasell Industries purposely got a jump on its Gulf Coast projects in order to beat the rush for engineering and construction services, CEO James L. Gallogly told reporters. “Our strategy was to begin that process very early,” he said. “I’m glad that we did. In my view it will only get to be more acute.”

Consultants from Accenture at the conference preached the need to look further down the supply chain to transporting the products that will be made by the new plants.

Accenture executive Paul Bjacek noted that about 60% of the new output won’t find a home locally and will need to be exported. But exporting it efficiently will require investment in docks, cranes, and other port infrastructure by state and federal governments. He urged companies that are adding capacity to think about “how you sell it and move it.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ethylene Planned For North Dakota
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The U.S. Jumps Ahead Of The Petrochemical Pack
U.S. Chemical Investment Soars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE