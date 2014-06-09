DSM And Marrone Bio Sign Actives R&D Pact

DSM’s food specialties division and Marrone Bio Innovations have signed an R&D pact that calls for them to exchange microorganisms from their respective libraries as part of a search for new fermentation-derived active ingredients. Marrone will be looking for microbes that can yield pest management products. DSM Food Specialties seeks organisms that can generate ingredients for the food and beverage industries. “I believe we can expect viable development candidates to emerge from our collective research,” says Alison Stewart, Marrone’s head of R&D.
