Emerald Changes Private Equity Hands

Sun Capital Partners, a private investment firm, has signed an agreement to sell the specialty chemical maker Emerald Performance Materials to American Securities, another private equity firm, for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Emerald had sales last year of $755 million, putting it just outside C&EN’s ranking of the Top 50 U.S. chemical companies. Sun created Emerald in 2006 out of former Lubrizol operations and says the firm’s earnings before taxes increased more than threefold under its ownership.
