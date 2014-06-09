Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Gregory L. Hillhouse

by Stephen K. Ritter , Susan J. Ainsworth
June 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Hillhouse
[+]Enlarge
Gregory L. Hillhouse

Gregory L. Hillhouse, 59, a professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago, died March 6 of cancer at his home in Chicago.

Born in Greenville, S.C., Hillhouse received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, in 1976 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Indiana University in 1980. Before joining the University of Chicago faculty as an assistant professor in 1983, he was a postdoctoral research associate at California Institute of Technology.

Hillhouse was known for his work in manipulating small nitrogen-containing compounds such as N2O, N3R, and HN═NH via low-coordinate nickel and other organometallic complexes to carry out atom-transfer chemical reactions. For example, his achievements included the first examples of N2O-based oxidations to give metal alkoxides or aryloxides, as well as the related conversion of nickel alkyls to nickel amides via nitrene transfer from N3R. The latter work led to reactions that form new C–O and C–N bonds.

In addition, his team’s report of the first group 10 metal terminal imido complex, followed by reports of related carbenes and phosphinidenes, helped spark growth in the chemistry of multiple bonding in late-transition-metal compounds.

Hillhouse received the ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry in 2013. He also received the 1997 Quantrell Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching and the 2011 Norman Maclean Faculty Award. The department of chemistry at the University of Chicago established the Gregory L. Hillhouse Memorial Chemistry Undergraduate Fund to support an annual lecture and summer undergraduate research fellowships.

Hillhouse, who joined ACS in 1976, was an excellent intramural basketball player and enjoyed painting, cooking, and collecting fine wine.

Hillhouse is survived by a cousin, Denise Burckhalter.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Teruaki Mukaiyama
Rachael Farber wins graduate research award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard L. Keiter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE