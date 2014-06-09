Henri Ulrich, 88, a retired industry executive, died on Feb. 28 in Washington, D.C.
Born in Rheinsberg, Germany, Ulrich received a doctorate in organic chemistry summa cum laude from Humboldt University of Berlin in 1954.
He then immigrated to the U.S. and became a research associate at Ohio State University. He joined Carwin Co. in North Haven, Conn., in 1960, and after the company was acquired by Upjohn, he became vice president and director of its D. S. Gilmore Research Laboratories. After Dow Chemical’s 1985 purchase of the part of the company for which Ulrich worked, he was appointed a chief scientist.
Ulrich generated numerous patents, research papers, and books focused on polyurethanes and heterocumulenes.
After retirement in 1988, he continued writing books on heterocyclic chemistry, cumulenes, and click reactions. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1958.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, four children, and three grandchildren.
