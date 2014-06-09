Provence Technologies Acquires Synprosis

Provence Technologies, a French fine chemistry contract research group, has acquired Synprosis. Also based in France, Synprosis specializes in chemically synthesizing peptides and proteins for vaccines and therapeutic use. According to Provence, technology developed by Synprosis offers significantly increased production yields at a cost savings of up to 40%. The business offers catalog products and development and manufacturing services. It will operate as Provepep.
