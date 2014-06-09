Stephen Buchwald Wins Pauling Medal

Stephen L. Buchwald, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2014 Linus Pauling Medal, presented annually by the Puget Sound, Oregon, and Portland Sections of ACS.
Buchwald’s research combines elements of organic synthesis, physical organic chemistry, and organometallic chemistry to devise catalytic processes of use in solving problems of fundamental importance. He will be honored at an event at Western Washington University in October.
