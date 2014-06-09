Wacker Invests In German Polymer Plant

Wacker Chemie is expanding capacity for dispersible polymer powders by 50,000 metric tons per year. The $27 million investment in a new spray dryer in Burghausen, Germany, will help meet increased demand for the powders by manufacturers of dry-mix mortars for tile adhesives, repair mortars, and waterproofing agents, the firm says. When the project is complete next year, Wacker adds, the facility will be one of the largest of its kind in the world.
