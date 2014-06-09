William P. Henry, 56, an associate professor in the department of chemistry at Mississippi State University, died at his home in Starkville, Miss., on Feb. 12 due to complications from his fight with cancer.
Born in Chicago, Henry earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame in 1979 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, in 1986, under the direction of Reuben Rieke.
He was a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratories of Russell P. Hughes at Dartmouth College and John P. Oliver at Wayne State University before joining Mississippi State as an assistant professor in 1988.
Henry published more than 40 scientific papers and was passionate about involving undergraduate students in his research.
Henry joined ACS in 1980 and served as chair and National Chemistry Week coordinator for the Mississippi Section. He was a member of the national Task Force on Undergraduate Programming. Henry was also a member of Sigma Xi and Phi Lambda Upsilon.
Henry served as a booster and mentor to the Mississippi State University women’s basketball team. An avid golfer, he was active in the faculty golf league.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Edwards-Henry.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter