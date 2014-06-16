Air Liquide Wins Display Contract

Air Liquide will spend $34 million to build a plant that will supply ultrapure nitrogen to CEC Panda Flat Panel Display Technology in Nanjing, China. CEC Panda Flat Panel, a joint venture of CEC-Panda and Japan’s Sharp, is building a so-called 8.5-generation liquid-crystal-display plant that will process 5.5-m2 glass sheets into high-resolution flat-panel displays. Air Liquide will also supply specialty gases and management services to the venture. The French gas producer signed a long-term contract in 2010 to supply gases to a smaller plant operated by the CEC-Sharp display venture.
